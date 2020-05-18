Lockdown Got You Feeling Low? Yoga May Help

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Many people under stay-at-home orders have turned to online yoga as a way to manage the stress. And a new research review suggests they're onto something.

The review, of 19 clinical trials, focused on the benefits of yoga for people with clinical mental health conditions ranging from anxiety disorders to alcohol dependence to schizophrenia. Overall, it found yoga classes helped ease those patients' depression symptoms.

And while the trials focused on in-person classes for people with formal diagnoses, there are broader implications, the researchers said.

"Definitely, if you've thought about trying yoga, now is a great time to take the opportunity," said Jacinta Brinsley, lead author on the review and a Ph.D. candidate at the University of South Australia School of Health Sciences in Adelaide.

With yoga teachers worldwide now offering live-stream classes, she noted, people have a chance to find something that is right for them in their own homes.

"Sometimes it takes a few tries to find the right type [of yoga]," Brinsley said. "Enjoyment is a really great indicator that it's a good fit."

In general, physical activity is a recommended part of managing mental health disorders, according to Brinsley. Yoga -- which combines physical movement with breathing exercises, meditation and other "mindfulness" practices -- has been the subject of many studies.

Some have found it can ease depression. That said, there are questions.

Yoga comes in many styles. Brinsley said it's not clear whether particular ones are more or less beneficial for depression symptoms: How much depends on specifics of the physical movement: Is it vigorous or gentle? Does the practice need to include breathing exercises or meditation?

But in general, Brinsley said, there is evidence that both exercise alone, and mindfulness practices alone, can help ease depression.

"So we infer that these practices combined, as yoga, are effective," she said.

The review, published May 18 online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, covered 19 clinical trials from six countries. All tested the effects of yoga among people diagnosed with psychiatric conditions like major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, alcohol use disorders and schizophrenia.