Blood Vessels in Lungs Split in Response to COVID-19

May 22, 2020 -- A new autopsy study that investigated lung changes in response to COVID-19 down to the genetic and molecular levels has revealed startling new details about damage from the infection.

The small study -- which compared the lungs of seven patients who died of the flu, the lungs of seven patients who died of COVID-19, and tissue from people who died with healthy lungs -- confirmed two things research previously hinted at. First, the spiky coronavirus that causes COVID-19 invades the lining of blood vessels, a tissue called the endothelium. Second, injury to the endothelium promotes blood clots and makes it so these vessels don’t work as well.

Doctors have reported that the blood of COVID-19 patients congeals easily, which makes it difficult to keep medical tubing open to deliver drugs and fluids. Blood clots in COVID-19 patients also seem to put them at higher risk for problems like heart attacks and strokes. In fact, when viewed under a microscope, the lungs of COVID-19 patients were peppered with tiny dark micro clots. Patients who had died of the flu also had these clots, but they were 9 times as common in the patients who died of COVID-19.

In addition to the infection of the blood vessels and legions of tiny clots, researchers discovered a third phenomenon happening in the blood vessels of patients with COVID-19 that showed how severe their illnesses were.

The vessels blocked by these clots are thinner than the width of a human hair, and they are critical for gas exchange in the lung. With clots choking off the lungs’ blood supply, these tiny vessels seem to make a desperate move, splitting down the middle in an attempt to get blood to these compromised areas -- a phenomenon called intussusceptive angiogenesis.

“What happens is that the blood vessel essentially drops sheet rock from ceiling to the floor. Now you’ve got a tunnel that actually splits into two,” says study author William Li, MD, president and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation.

“It’s an emergency way to do bypass somehow,” he says.