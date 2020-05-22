How To Do Memorial Day Safely During Pandemic

May 22, 2020 -- Memorial Day is often seen as the unofficial kickoff of summer, when families gather to fire up their grills or take the first road trip to the beach for a chilly but refreshing splash among the waves. This year, of course, people are not sure what to do amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the CDC made a subtle change in its COVID-19 guidance, which emphasizes that the greatest risk comes from spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus through person-to-person transmission. Contact with surfaces plays less of a role, according to CDC’s “How COVID-19 Spreads” page.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC writes. “This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

To reduce the possibility of infection this weekend, people should focus on avoiding that person-to-person contact. The CDC and other health organizations still recommend physical distancing of at least 6 feet between people, as well as face masks and frequent handwashing.

Still, that leaves many questions about typical Memorial Day fare, such as cookouts and swimming pools. What’s the best advice? Public health experts say plans should depend on a variety of factors — regional risk, personal risk and common sense. They shared their thoughts about specific activities, such as backyard barbecues, beaches and travel, too.