Getting Back to Work Safely After Lockdown

HealthDay Reporter
TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- With businesses beginning to reopen, the National Safety Council (NSC) has tips for doing it right.
"We hope these universal actions, the detailed playbooks and the recommendations within them will help employers safely navigate reopening operations while prioritizing employees' rights to safe work environments," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO.
Here are top tips for employers:
- Phase in the return to work, taking into account risk and exposure levels.
- Disinfect before workers return and make changes to allow for physical distancing.
- Screen the health of all employees.
- Have a plan to deal with sick employees, and encourage behaviors for hygiene and infection control.
- Follow proper contact tracing steps if workers get sick to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Support employees' mental and emotional health by sharing support resources and policies.
- Offer training in safety fundamentals, including risk assessment and hazard recognition, and on COVID-19's effect on mental health and wellbeing.
- Notify employees when they are to return, and put them into groups based on jobs -- bringing groups back one at a time.
- Be open and transparent with workers on the return-to-work process.