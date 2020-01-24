Nursing Homes Are Ground Zero for COVID-19

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- No matter where you live, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are now lethal centers for COVID-19 in the United States.

Im fact, nursing home residents and workers now comprise between 30% and 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths in the United States, according to estimates.

The care centers serve as a "well of infection" for the coronavirus that will continue to feed the ongoing epidemic, said Donald Taylor, director of the Duke University Social Science Research Institute in Durham, N.C.

"I believe if we don't manage to control the epidemic within nursing homes, we're not going to control it in the United States," Taylor said.

He and other experts are calling for a renewed emphasis on nursing homes as a way of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, using many of the same infection control tools needed throughout the nation's communities.

These include improved social distancing, better use of protective equipment, and above all else -- regular COVID-19 testing for every patient and worker at a nursing home, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of infection.

"Without a broad-scale asymptomatic testing approach, we will not deal with the epidemic in skilled nursing facilities," Taylor said. "The reality is one asymptomatic worker or one asymptomatic patient coming in can undo the best infection control, unfortunately."

The most severe COVID-19 cases occur in older and infirm people, as well as folks with chronic health problems that leave their immune systems compromised. The typical resident of a nursing home falls into one or more of those categories.

To protect residents, nearly all states ordered that visitors stay away from nursing homes as part of their shelter-in-place or lockdown orders.

Revolving door of patients, staff

But by their very nature, nursing homes have a steady stream of people coming in and out of the facility, said Nathan Boucher, an assistant research professor at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.

"These facilities are not closed systems," Boucher said. "There's a constant flow of shift workers in and out of these systems, and even though there are no visitors, there are staff that go out to the community and come back in again."