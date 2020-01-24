Clotting Tied to COVID-19 May Harm the Placenta

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Women who had COVID-19 while pregnant showed evidence of placental injury, suggesting a new complication of the illness, researchers say.

The good news from the small study of 16 women is that "most of these babies were delivered full-term after otherwise normal pregnancies," said study senior author Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein. He's assistant professor of pathology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

However, signs of reduced blood flow in the placentas of women infected with the new coronavirus does have doctors concerned.

Right now, COVID-19 injury to the placenta "doesn't appear to be inducing negative outcomes in live-born infants, based on our limited data, but it does validate the idea that women with COVID should be monitored more closely," Goldstein said in a university news release.

The placenta provides the fetus with nutrients and oxygen from the mother, while at the same time removing waste.

In the research, the Chicago team examined the placentas of the women immediately after they gave birth. The researchers found signs of abnormal blood flow between the mothers and their babies.

All of the women had tested positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms varied. Five never developed any symptoms of coronavirus infection at all, the researchers noted. Four had flu-like symptoms three or four weeks prior to delivering their babies, while others showed symptoms at the time of delivery.

Only one baby was born prematurely; 14 others had normal delivery times and weights. One woman suffered a miscarriage in her second trimester.

Most "were healthy, full-term, beautifully normal babies, but our findings indicate a lot of the blood flow was blocked off and many of the placentas were smaller than they should have been," said study co-author Dr. Emily Miller, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Feinberg.

She explained that nature has equipped placentas to supply adequate nutrients to the fetus, even when placed under great strain.

"Even with only half of it working, babies are often completely fine," Miller said in the release. "Still, while most babies will be fine, there's a risk that some pregnancies could be compromised."