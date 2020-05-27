COVID-19 Virus Found in Stool May Be Infectious

May 27, 2020 -- A new study has shown that COVID-19 virus isolated from the stool of a sick patient can infect cells in a petri dish.

The research is a step toward proving a new route of transmission for the infection. If confirmed by future studies, it would mean that people could get sick by ingesting tiny amounts of stool from others who are infected -- called the fecal-oral route of transmission. Other diarrhea diseases that pass from person to person this way include cholera and hepatitis.

It also raises the question of whether infectious virus can be blown into the air -- or aerosolized -- by a flushing toilet.

“The world is covered in a thin veneer of stool,” says David Brett-Major, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, referring to studies that have found bacteria from stool on nearly everything we touch daily -- from computer keyboards to the soles of our shoes to our clothes.

“Stool tends to get everywhere, so regular hand-washing is important,” he says.

Gastrointestinal symptoms -- nausea and diarrhea -- are common in patients who catch COVID-19. Previous studies have shown that about half of COVID-19 patients have the virus in their stool. Traces of the virus seem to remain in stool long after the virus can no longer be detected in nose and throat swabs.

Brett-Major and his colleagues sampled the rooms of people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 and those who tested positive and had no or only minor symptoms and were in quarantine at a different location.

It’s one of the reasons the CDC recommends giving a sick family member their own bathroom to use, if at all possible.

But Brett-Major’s study and others like it have only reported finding genetic material from the virus. They could not tell if any of the viral material they’d found could actually make anyone sick.

For that, scientists have to go a step further. They mix a solution of the virus with cells to see if the virus infects the cells and kills them.