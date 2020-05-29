Facing COVID Without a Home, Without Health Care

May 29, 2020 --It’s morning at the National Western Complex in Denver, and a line has begun to form at the front door. Weary-looking men wander up slowly, some from nearby tent encampments, others via a white school bus shuttling them in from an overcrowded shelter.

Toting overstuffed backpacks or tattered blankets draped around their shoulders, they wash their hands, have their temperature taken–as is required–and answer some questions: Have you had a cough, sore throat, or fever recently? Nearby, in a makeshift triage tent, two nurses wait with nasal swabs, testing anyone symptomatic for the novel coronavirus before sweeping them off to a hotel room to quarantine as they await results.

The others shuffle inside, not to attend the stock show or rodeo–as this sprawling 600,000-square-foot venue is best known for–but to take shelter from a deadly pandemic. As many as 740 men will sleep in the exhibit hall tonight, on cots 6 feet apart.

“It’s dangerous and scary enough for us just living on the streets,” says James Townsend, who at 60 and African American is particularly vulnerable to complications if he gets the virus. “I wish it would just go away.”

Townsend is among the 575,000 U.S. adults who are homeless on any given night–a status that, even before the pandemic, put them at higher odds of a host of medical problems. For them, the coronavirus has been catastrophic, ripping through overcrowded shelters where as many as two-thirds of residents–many of them elderly and with weakened immune systems–tested positive in early spring.

Cash-strapped nonprofits nationwide swiftly appealed to government agencies for help, and almost overnight did what just a few weeks earlier would have seemed unimaginable: They transformed sports arenas and convention centers into spaces where the unhoused could spread out and clean up, rented hotel rooms to quarantine COVID-positive individuals, and provided port-o-potties, hand-washing stations, tents, and even RVs for people living in encampments on the street.

As awful as it has been, there are lessons to be learned here, say advocates for the homeless.

“As a result of this pandemic, we are starting to have more and more people get involved and say, ‘How do we solve homelessness?’” says Barbara DiPietro, senior director of policy for the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. “How do we use this as an opportunity?”