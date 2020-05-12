Postponed Surgeries Resume, Stretching Hospitals

By Serena McNiff

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For months, the coronavirus pandemic forced hospitals to delay elective surgeries as doctors turned their attention to treating COVID-19 patients, but the spigots on non-urgent procedures are about to reopen.

Unfortunately, two new reports from Johns Hopkins University researchers suggest that hospitals will be stretched to the limit by the oncoming surge of rescheduled surgeries.

"Even if patient demand was diminished by 50%, which is a tremendous number, then there's still going to be a backlog of almost 400,000 cases in orthopedics" alone, said Dr. Amit Jain, a spinal surgeon at Hopkins and co-author of one of the reports.

"Without expanding surgical capacity and enabling providers to see patients in an efficient manner, this phenomenon of waiting lists could be very, very real," Jain added.

Hopkins researcher and associate professor Tinglong Dai, who coauthored a report that predicted a backlog of skin cancer surgeries, likened the surge to "the network effect." For example, Dai has delayed taking his kids to the pediatrician this month due to concerns about exposure to the virus, but once his friends and neighbors start sending their kids to pediatricians, he said he might do the same.

Along with the anticipated spike in demand for elective surgeries, new COVID-19 safety protocols will likely overextend hospitals, the researchers said. Waiting rooms will have to be kept at a lower capacity to ensure social distancing. Health care providers and patients will need massive amounts of clinical masks and other protective equipment, which are still in short supply in some U.S. states. Patients will need to be tested for the coronavirus before being considered for surgery.

At the same time, the conditions of many patients will become more urgent as their elective surgeries are delayed, the researchers said.

Jain's study, published recently in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, found that it may take between seven and 16 months for orthopedic surgeons to get back to performing 90% of the surgeries completed at pre-pandemic efficiency. Even in the optimistic seven-month scenario, the study found there will be close to 1 million orthopedic surgeries delayed.