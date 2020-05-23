Stay-at-Home Orders Could Mean More Obese Kids

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As if the childhood obesity epidemic isn't bad enough, new research warns that over one million more American boys and girls stand to become obese if coronavirus-related school closures continue through the end of the year.

The culprit: a steep rise in sedentary behavior following the spring shutdown of school and afterschool sports and activities across all 50 states.

"If school closures continue to the end of 2020 -- due to unsubdued community transmission of COVID-19 -- the childhood obesity rate in the U.S. might further increase by 2.4%," said study author Ruopeng An. He's an assistant professor with the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

That translates into 1.27 million new childhood obesity cases by March 2021.

In the May 23 online edition of the Journal of Sport and Health Science, An stressed that childhood obesity is already a huge public health problem, affecting 13.7 million (nearly 19%) American kids aged 2 to 19 (according to 2017-2018 statistics).

In addition, even pre-COVID-19, less than one-quarter of kids were meeting exercise guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency advises that children get at least one hour of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day.

Will school closures make things even worse? To see, An ran a few possible scenarios through a complex computer simulation model.

The model relied on body mass index and obesity data collected in a 2011 study that tracked weight patterns among more than 15,500 children, from kindergarten through 5th grade.

Obesity trajectories were projected through March 2021 based on four possible scenarios. The first scenario assumed that school closures only lasted a couple of months, before being lifted in May. A second option projected that beyond the two-month lockdowns, physical activity levels would plunge 10% throughout the summer. A third possibility envisioned additional school closures through October. And a final scenario explored what would happen if schools stayed shut through December.

All four scenarios were then compared to typical pre-pandemic obesity trends, after factoring in the kids' preexisting activity and dietary habits.