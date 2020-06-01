What Will It Take to Reopen Offices Safely?

What You Should Expect

Communication between company management and their employees will be crucial, says Baker.

“You should know what to expect and what you need to do before you get there,” she says. “There should be a plan for social distancing, a plan for people to have masks, a plan to ensure there’s not overcrowding -- not only in the office but also places like the break room and the elevator.”

The plan should be detailed, including information on how your company will enforce policies for things like masks and social distancing, and what the company will do if an employee gets sick. And it should be specific to your company’s needs.

“There’s going to be a learning curve,” Baker says. “There’s not one plan that fits all offices and workers.”

At SugarCRM, Sweeney’s team sent out a survey to employees with one question: Would you prefer to work from home or come to the office? Only 20% of their employees said they wanted to come in. After they sent out the company’s extensive plan for reopening, the team asked again. Now, less than 10% want to return.

“Some people said, ‘My city’s having a second wave and I no longer feel safe,’” Sweeney says. “Others told us they didn’t think there would be restrictions, it would be just like when they left. That one surprised me a little bit.”

Ultimately, SugarCRM is making the return to their offices entirely voluntary. The first phase started on June 1, but phase two won’t happen for at least another month. Sweeney anticipates ending up with a hybrid workforce, where people are in the office only once or twice a week and the rest of the time work from home.

“It’s going to change the way we work,” Sweeney says. “In a typical office a lot happens in hallway conversations, in the kitchen, hanging out before a meeting. We’re going to need to think about new ways of collaborating and brainstorming.”