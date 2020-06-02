Vulnerable Groups Weigh Risks as Country Reopens

June 2, 2020 -- Ana Anselmo of Miami is no stranger to avoiding busy and public spaces for health reasons. She and her husband have regularly steered clear of both because their daughter Savannah was born with a rare disease that required her to get a lifesaving liver transplant at the age of 1.

“Doing all the things we have to do during this pandemic -- disinfecting everything, staying away from sick people, and being careful around germs -- isn’t new for our family. We’ve always taken precautions to keep Savvy safe,” Anselmo says. “But our life was so normal for such a long time.”

It doesn’t feel normal now. Twelve years after her transplant, the family is looking at quarantining at home long-term to keep their daughter safe from COVID-19. Savvy’s liver is healthy, but like all transplant recipients, she has to take medication every day that weakens her immune system so her body doesn’t reject her transplanted organ. That puts her in the vulnerable and high-risk category for COVID-19, even though she’s a child.

“We’re coming to terms with the fact that because of this pandemic, we’re not going to go back to the way we were living anytime soon,” Anselmo says.

Because of her weakened immune system, Savvy gets sick more often than others, and when she is ill, even from common colds or the flu, her symptoms are more severe and last longer than they do in other people. That combination could be devastating if she gets COVID-19. So she and her family went into self-isolation a little earlier than most of the country during the pandemic. And now, as many people start emerging to return to work, stores, and restaurants, Savannah and her family have decided to continue a strict quarantine at home.

“There is so little information out there for vulnerable populations, so it’s hard to figure out what is safe, because we don’t have enough data and this is so new. But I know enough about the risks to know that it doesn’t really matter to me what everyone else is doing. I just have to go with my instincts to protect my child,” Anselmo says. “People are dying, and she is at increased risk, so our number one job is to keep her safe.”