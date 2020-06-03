Claims of a Weaker COVID-19 Virus Disputed

June 3, 2020 -- After Italy saw its first case of COVID-19 in late February 2020, the country quickly became a global hub for the virus. With over 233,000 cases and more than 33,000 deaths to date, the virus was more fatal in Italy than in China. To slow the spread, the government ordered everyone to stay home. Now, infection rates are finally falling.

And as the country begins to reopen, a handful of Italian doctors say the deadly virus is losing steam.

“In March and April, patients reached the emergency room very sick. They had acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure. They needed immediate oxygen, ventilation, and in two to three days, we had patients that died,” says Matteo Bassetti, MD, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa. “But now, in the past four to five weeks, it’s been totally different. Patients of a similar age as the ones before, even very elderly patients, are not as sick as patients were just four to six weeks before.”

In stark opposition to Bassetti’s and other doctors’ statements, Italian public health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) warn there’s no evidence to support these claims. They urge health care providers and the public to continue to take the virus extremely seriously. Meanwhile, Bassetti says proof is on the way.