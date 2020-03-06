Study on Hydroxychloroquine for COVID Questioned

June 3, 2020 -- More than 140 scientists and doctors are challenging the validity of an influential study that found the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to cause death of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. After the study's results were published in The Lancet on May 22, the World Health Organization temporarily suspended its own clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

An open letter to the observational study's authors and The Lancet's editor-in-chief, posted May 28, lists 10 concerns. The writers, who identify themselves as "clinicians, medical researchers, statisticians, and ethicists from across the world," say the researchers failed to account sufficiently for things that may have influenced their results, including how severe different cases were, and say the study lacked an ethics review and possibly had errors in the underlying database.

They also say the study's authors are being too secretive about their data sources and methods, even though The Lancet signed a pledge to support data sharing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This paper has had a really negative impact on clinical trials," said James Watson, PhD, a statistician at the Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit in Thailand and the lead signatory on the open letter. "A lot of decisions [about hydroxychloroquine] have been made on the basis of very poor evidence. This drug could be harmful, it could be beneficial, it could do absolutely nothing at all, but we need a randomized trial."

The Lancet study is based on data from the medical services company Surgisphere of about 96,000 hospital patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from December 20 to April 14 from around the world. Every patient was discharged by April 21, unless they had died by then. The majority of patients, 81,144, did not receive antimalarial drugs. The remaining 14,888 patients began to receive chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of their positive diagnosis, either alone or with an antibiotic.

After controlling for numerous things, including age, race, sex, and ailments like cardiovascular and lung disease, the authors found that patients on the drugs were twice as likely to die in the hospital as patients who did not receive them (18% death rate for patients who received hydroxychloroquine, 16.4% for chloroquine, 9.3% for those who did not receive either). Patients who also received antibiotics had even higher mortality rates.