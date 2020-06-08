Coronavirus: What We Know Now

June 8, 2020 -- The first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. appeared in January. At the time, the world knew almost nothing about how the virus spreads or how to treat it. Six months later, our knowledge has grown, but researchers continue to make discoveries almost daily. Here’s what the latest science tells us:

At first, health experts believed COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, primarily affected patients’ lungs. While it’s still primarily a lung disease , other symptoms have appeared often, and they’ve been added to the list of signs of COVID. People with the disease don’t necessarily have all these symptoms -- or any symptoms at all -- but any of them appearing 2-14 days after exposure could be cause for concern:

How COVID-19 Spreads

In the early days of the coronavirus, sometimes it felt like just setting foot outside your home might risk your life. We still don’t know everything, but we know considerably more about how the virus spreads and who is most at risk. One big discovery: Infected people who show few or even no symptoms can spread the virus.

Experts believe the virus spreads mainly when people are in close contact (within about 6 feet), via droplets an infected person expels while talking, coughing, sneezing, singing, or breathing hard. If droplets carrying the virus get into your nose, eyes, or mouth, they could go to your lungs.

Recent research has found the tiny droplets that come out when you speak can hang in the air for several minutes indoors. If the person speaking has the virus, those tiny droplets are large enough to contain it. This is one reason closing the economy helped to slow the spread -- we stopped spending time indoors with strangers. Outdoors, the risk is much lower since a breeze can carry away the droplets.

While the virus can live for hours or days on surfaces, at this point experts don’t believe it’s the primary way people get infected.