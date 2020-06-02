Experts Optimistic in Search for COVID-19 Vaccine

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Americans are ready to rip off their face masks and just have a nice dinner in a restaurant, but the best shot at returning to normalcy -- vaccines to prevent COVID-19 -- will be in clinical trials for months or longer.

The good news is that there are more than 100 vaccines of varying types and in various stages of development. As of this month, eight of these vaccine candidates were already in early human trials. One research team hopes to have a vaccine available in September. Another is hoping their vaccine will be available by the start of 2021.

Because there are so many vaccine candidates of varying types, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Journal of the American Medical Association he's "cautiously optimistic" that there will be at least one that works against the novel coronavirus.

"The majority of people make an immune response which clears the virus. If the body is capable of producing an immune response, that's a pretty good proof of concept to say that you can get an immune response from a vaccine," Fauci said.

But, he added, there's no guarantee. And Fauci said he's somewhat concerned about how long a vaccine might keep working. Natural immunity to coronaviruses that cause common colds often lasts less than a year, he noted.

Still, Fauci and other experts believe there will ultimately be several vaccines available to combat the novel coronavirus.

"I'm optimistic that we'll have a lot of vaccines," Dr. Paul Offit told the Journal of the American Medical Association. He's director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Vaccines will likely need to be given in two doses, he said. And, whether or not booster shots will be needed to ensure continued immunity against the virus remains to be seen.

The hurried pace of the research may leave some concerned about the safety of these vaccines.

Dr. Kathryn Edwards, scientific director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program in Nashville and a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said, "We're working very hard to generate a safe and effective vaccine. Every single vaccine that I recommend is one I would give my children and grandchildren. We may be going fast, but that doesn't mean we aren't being meticulous."