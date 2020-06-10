COVID-19 Vaccine: Latest Updates

June 10, 2020 -- With more than 160 potential vaccines for COVID-19 under study, optimistic experts hope that a viable vaccine may be ready by the end of 2020.

Other experts caution that the timeline may be unrealistic. Only a small number of those vaccine candidates are being tested on people, and chances are many of the other projects won't survive beyond the laboratory stage.

Even so, vaccine experts point out that funding has been plentiful, many different approaches are under study, and collaborations between small firms developing the vaccines and large drug companies with the capacity to mass produce them all give reason for hope.

The U.S. said it would fund and conduct the phase III trials -- the final step to determine how well the vaccine works and if it’s safe -- of three candidates: Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. The Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are already being tested in people, while J&J announced Wednesday it will begin its testing in the second half of July.

Here are some that are furthest along, with details on how the vaccine works.

Moderna. Moderna's vaccine, mRNA-1273, uses messenger RNA, an approach that does not require a virus to make the vaccine. The messenger RNA, or mRNA, carries instructions for making the spike protein, a key protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allows the virus to enter cells when a person gets infected. When the vaccine with this instruction molecule is injected, it goes to the immune cells and instructs them to make copies of the spike protein, acting as if the cells have been infected with the coronavirus. Allowing other immune cells to develop ways to protect you gives immunity.

mRNA-1273 is in phase II of its clinical trial, designed to evaluate safety and effectiveness. Moderna, a biotechnology company working with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, intends to enroll 600 healthy volunteers equally divided into two age groups: 18 to 55, and 55 and older. They are already working on guidelines for phase III, with hopes of beginning in July 2020. Phase III, the final clinical trial phase, evaluates effectiveness in a much larger group and compares how well the vaccine works compared to a placebo. Moderna will test two different doses of the vaccine in the phase III trial. It requires two doses given 28 days apart. In mid-May, the company announced that all eight initial trial volunteers given two different dose amounts reached or surpassed the level of antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.