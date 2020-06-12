COVID-19 Cases Rebound Across the South and West

June 12, 2020 -- Almost a month after many states began to roll back lockdowns and nearly 3 weeks after Memorial Day celebrations drew more Americans out of their homes to celebrate with friends and family, COVID-19 cases are rising in more than a dozen states across the southern and western regions of the U.S.

In some areas, those increases may be linked to increased testing, but in others, states are seeing spikes even though their testing numbers have been relatively flat, indicating true increases. Some states are also reporting growing numbers of COVID-19 patients needing time in a hospital and intensive care.

While many are calling this a second wave of COVID-19 infections, infectious disease experts say there’s no accepted definition for what a second wave would be. Instead, they say, since the U.S. never eliminated the virus to begin with, it’s probably better to think of the recent increases in some cities and states as a second peak in an ongoing epidemic.

Texas is seeing record numbers of COVID hospitalizations in some of its largest cities, including Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

“I’m growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a news conference in Houston on Thursday. Since May 1, Texas has reopened in phases, lifting more restrictions every few weeks.

Harris County, with nearly 5 million residents, has a larger population than 24 states. On Thursday, the county raised its threat level in response to rising cases and hospitalizations. Public health officials are urging residents to lessen their contacts with others and once again work to flatten the curve.