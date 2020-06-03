DIY COVID Tests Work Fine, Less Discomfort

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Most Americans have winced watching one of those nurse-administered COVID-19 nasal swab tests, where the swab reaches painfully farther up the nose than anyone would want.

Well, the days of "nasopharyngeal" swab tests, administered only by health care workers, may be drawing to a close: New studies find a much more comfortable swab test, performed by patients themselves, works just as well.

One new study of 30 volunteers was conducted by researchers at Stanford University in California. It found near-100% concordance between COVID-19 test results from patient-administered swab tests to the lower nasal passage and the more onerous nurse-delivered test much farther up the nose.

Another study, conducted by UnitedHealth Group in Minnetonka, Minn., found that self-administered swab samples taken from the lower nasal passage delivered over 90% accuracy compared to standard tests that reached into the nasopharynx (where the nasal passages connect with the mouth).

Allowing patients to collect their own samples would cut down on infection risks for health care workers as well, noted Dr. Ethan Berke and colleagues, who conducted the Minnesota trial. They pointed out that nasopharyngeal swabs are so uncomfortable that patients often cough, sneeze or gag during the procedures -- upping the odds that infected droplets will be expelled.

So, the "adoption of techniques for sampling by patients can reduce PPE [personal protective equipment] use and provide a more comfortable patient experience," the study authors explained. They published their findings online June 3 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Similar findings arose from the Stanford trial, which was published online June 12 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers led by Jonathan Altamirano had 30 volunteers -- many of whom were experiencing fever or cough -- use a self-administered swab test to collect samples from their lower nasal passage. The participants also agreed to undergo a "gold standard" swab test in the upper reaches of the nasal passage, conducted by a health care professional.

Results from nearly all the tests were in complete agreement, the Stanford researchers reported, with the exception of one potential false-positive result from one patient's self-test.