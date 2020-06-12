Poll: Most Educators Wary of Fall School Reopening

June 11, 2020 -- As school officials decide whether they can reopen their doors in the fall, a major challenge will be to reassure teachers and parents that classrooms are safe and that online learning remains an option for vulnerable people.

Nearly 2 in 3 educators (65% of 1,907 total) polled by EdWeek’s Research Center in late May say they would prefer that schools remain closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The remaining 35% of teachers, principals, and district leaders say the U.S. should open up schools and get the country going again, even if that means more people would get the coronavirus.

High school teachers and principals are more supportive of reopening schools than educators working with younger students. Teachers and administrators that favored reopening also were healthier than educators who wanted to keep schools closed.

Nearly 2 of every 3 educators are concerned about the health implications of resuming in-person instruction. “I am concerned about my health, but I am more concerned about older workers, including my 71-year-old mother, who is a receiving clerk at one of our schools. We know you can be asymptomatic and pass on the virus,” says Amy Bowser, who teaches gifted children at two elementary schools in Humboldt Unified School District in northern Arizona.

Thirty-six percent of teachers, principals, and district leaders say they have a physical condition that puts them at greater risk of adverse effects of the coronavirus. An even higher percentage, 69%, report that a close loved one they see often has such a condition, according to the EdWeek survey. They were also the most likely to say they would leave the profession, if necessary.

Julie, an elementary school computer science teacher who asked to be identified by her first name only, says her husband is 57 and has an upper respiratory disease. If he contracted COVID-19, he might not survive, she told EdWeek.

In addition, 7% of respondents are age 65 or older, which the CDC says raises the risk of severe illness.

And 12% of teachers say the pandemic may lead them to leave the profession, even though they were not planning to do so before it happened.