1 in 5 Has Health Issues That Impact COVID-19

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- About 1 in 5 people worldwide has a least one underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness, researchers say.

While the analysis of data from 188 countries suggests that 22% of the world's population, or 1.7 billion people, might need additional protective measures, not all people with underlying conditions will develop severe COVID-19 illness if infected with the new coronavirus, the study authors noted.

The international team of investigators concluded that 4% (349 million) of these people would require hospitalization, according to the study published June 15 in The Lancet Global Health journal.

"As countries move out of lockdown, governments are looking for ways to protect the most vulnerable from a virus that is still circulating," said study author Andrew Clark, an associate professor of public health and policy at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

"We hope our estimates will provide useful starting points for designing measures to protect those at increased risk of severe disease," he added in a journal news release. "This might involve advising people with underlying conditions to adopt social distancing measures appropriate to their level of risk, or prioritizing them for vaccination in the future."

Risk factors for severe COVID-19 include heart disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory illness, according to the World Health Organization and public health agencies in the United States and United Kingdom.

The researchers noted that their study focused on chronic underlying conditions, and didn't include other possible risk factors for severe COVID-19, such as ethnicity and economic status.

That means that the estimates may not provide a complete picture, but do serve as a starting point for policymakers.

Rates of people with at least one underlying condition are lower in places with younger populations than in those with older populations. For example, rates of people with one or more health condition range from 16% in Africa to 31% in Europe.

But Clark warned against complacency about the risk in Africa.