How to Cope When COVID Steals Loving Touch, Hugs

June 15, 2020 -- Carolyn Ellis and her mom describe themselves as a very “huggy” family. So both knew it would be an adjustment when COVID-19 triggered social distancing, lockdowns, and quarantines. But neither of them realized just how hard it would be to go months without hugging.

“My mom and I are super close. She lives 5 minutes from our house and comes over to help us a lot with our young boys, so we normally hug every day,” Ellis says. “In any stressful time we’ve ever gone through, my mom is always there, helping and hugging. So we were definitely missing that,” she says.

Ellis says that loss of personal touch was upsetting for her and her mom, 73-year-old Susan Watts, and confusing for her two boys -- 2-year-old Henry and 4-year-old Freddie. Freddie didn’t understand why Grandma started to back away the first time they met for a socially distant walk when he ran toward her with his arms outstretched for a hug.

“My mom said it was devastating to have to back away from your grandson’s hug and to see the confusion and heartbreak on his face,” Ellis recalls. “When we brought the boys home that day, my mom said she just sat down and cried after we had left.”

After about 2 months without hugging, Ellis decided it was time to find a solution. So she and her husband created a “hug curtain” by attaching plastic sleeves to a large, heavy sheet of contractor-grade plastic, hanging it from their clothesline in their backyard. They dubbed it the Hug Glove, and on Mother’s Day, they invited Watts over to try it out.

The video Ellis’s husband took the first time his wife and her mother hugged has since gone viral. Watts appears a bit bewildered as she first walks toward the plastic sheet. But once she slides her arms in and wraps them around her daughter for a loving squeeze, she giggles in delight.

“This feels so good,” mom and daughter say through huge smiles -- as they hug for a long time, neither letting go.