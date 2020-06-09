Lockdowns Making Things Worse for Obese Americans

By Serena McNiff

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As COVID-19 closed gyms and forced people to hunker down at home, "Quarantine-15" jokes flooded the internet, referring to the weight gain that many anticipated.

For people who are already obese, though, breaking healthy habits poses special risks, according to Sarah Messiah, of the University of Texas School of Public Health in Dallas. She works with many people who have had or plan to have weight-loss surgery.

After the operation, which limits how much a person can eat, patients are supposed to follow strict diets, and doctors regularly check in on them to help them stick with it and continue to shed pounds.

After Texas ordered people to shelter in place in late March, Messiah and her colleagues feared that their obese patients -- now stuck at home without access to in-person medical care -- would fall back into unhealthy habits. In addition to other health consequences, their weight puts them at higher risk of death from COVID-19.

To find out how they were adapting and whether they had been infected, Messiah and her team surveyed 123 patients between April 15 and May 31. Their findings were published June 9 in the journal Clinical Obesity.

The results were not encouraging. While two patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 15% reported symptoms, their reported changes in eating and exercise were also alarming.

"Things were actually worse than we had expected," Messiah said.

Almost 70% reported more difficulty in achieving weight-loss goals, and 6 out of 10 reported they were doing more stress-eating.

"This is a population that's already sick from doing this. So doing more of it is absolutely not a good thing," Messiah said.

Half said they were frequently stockpiling food, in fear of possible rationing and to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus during grocery shopping trips.

A surplus of food in the house can trigger overeating, especially for morbidly obese patients, who sometimes struggle with impulse control, according to Messiah.

While some experts hoped that the closure of restaurants would force healthier eating habits, the study's responses found otherwise.