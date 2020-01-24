Pandemic Causing Havoc for Kids With ADHD

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) generally fare better when they have a clear routine. Now, a new study suggests that as the coronavirus pandemic turned family schedules upside down, kids' symptoms often worsened.

The researchers surveyed 241 parents in China, found that the majority said their child's ADHD symptoms had worsened during lockdown and the switch to online schooling.

Two-thirds reported an increase in angry outbursts, while 56% said their child's ability to stick with a daily routine had deteriorated. A similar percentage felt their kids were having difficulty staying focused.

The findings came as no surprise to Dr. Joseph Hagan, who was not involved in the study. He coauthored the current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on ADHD.

"We generally respond to situations with what we have," Hagan said. "So, it's not surprising that children with ADHD would respond [to lockdown] this way."

For one, he explained, having a predictable schedule is part of what helps children with ADHD manage. When the pandemic upended everyone's routines -- including pushing children into online learning -- that predictability was lost.

Beyond that, Hagan said, kids with the disorder commonly have anxiety or depression symptoms, which could have been exacerbated by the situation. And since ADHD tends to run in families, he added, many children may be living with parents having their own difficulties.

The study, conducted by Yuanyuan Wang from De Montfort University in Leicester, England, and researchers in Shanghai, China, was published in the June issue of the Asian Journal of Psychiatry. It involved parents of children aged 6 to 15 with a diagnosis of ADHD. They answered standard questionnaires on ADHD symptoms and rated their children's and their own moods in recent days.

In general, worse mood states -- among kids and parents -- correlated with aggravated ADHD symptoms.

Again, Hagan said, there is no surprise there. Parents' anxiety is known to affect their kids. And in the context of this pandemic, he noted, parents might be having difficulty with home-schooling, particularly if they have ADHD, too.