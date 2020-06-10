Pandemic 'Silver Lining:' Better Sleep for Some

By Cara Roberts Munez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may be stressing out most people, but it has had a surprising upside for college students: They're sleeping better.

That's the upshot of a new study that investigated sleep habits of 139 college students before and after Colorado enacted a stay-at-home order to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.

"In the end, a higher percentage of students were obtaining the recommended amount of sleep necessary for health and cognitive function and learning and performance," said lead author Ken Wright, director of the Sleep and Chronobiology Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The study started in January as a way to give students in his sleep physiology class insight into their own slumber habits. After Colorado put a stay-at-home order into effect March 26, Wright realized it offered a chance to study how suddenly changing schedules might affect a good night's sleep.

Students first reported on their sleep habits in late January and early February, then again after stay-at-home orders began. By then, students were taking courses remotely, some from different time zones.

On average, students were sleeping about 30 minutes more each weeknight and 24 minutes on weekend nights than before the stay-at-home order went into effect, the study found.

That meant 92% were getting the seven hours of shut-eye recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And students who had slept the least before the stay-at-home order improved the most -- logging as much as two more hours of sleep each night, the study found. At the same time, their "social jetlag" decreased -- that's the groggy feeling you get after staying up late and sleeping later on weekends and then returning to an earlier schedule on Monday morning.

A majority of these students were already getting decent amounts of sleep, even before COVID-19 restrictions, Wright said.

"The fact that we were able to improve the sleep health of these college students suggests that other populations that have even higher proportions of people that don't meet the recommended amount of sleep, we have an even greater opportunity there," he said.