Couple, 90, Reunites After Wife Beats COVID-19

June 18, 2020 -- A couple married for 67 years is finally back in each other’s arms, after spending more than a month apart due to COVID-19.

For 5 weeks, 90-year-old Joyce Hoffman was separated from her husband, Don, as she recovered from the coronavirus.

Hooverwood Living, a long-term care facility in Indianapolis, shared a video of the couple’s tearful reunion, saying, “We love their love!”

“I have to cry from happiness. I have to cry!” Don says in the video. “You look so wonderful! You look so beautiful!”

Brittany Scheidt of Hooverwood Living says the 5-week separation was incredibly difficult for the Hoffmans, so the staff planned the reunion as a surprise.

“After every resident ‘graduates’ from our COVID unit, all of our staff gather to celebrate and have a parade for them,” she told Fox affiliate WXIN. “This celebration was incredibly special because we planned a surprise reunion for Joyce and Don -- he didn’t know she was coming back yesterday.”