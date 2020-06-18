How COVID is Affecting U.S. Food Supply Chain

June 18, 2020 -- When the coronavirus pandemic began, Americans not only worried about getting sick, but were alarmed by depleted grocery shelves, predictions of food shortages, meat plant shutdowns, and headlines about supply chains breaking. Several months into the pandemic, the U.S. food supply has taken its hits but remains undaunted.

All those bare shelves? “They were dramatic, but not emblematic,” says Daniel Sumner, PhD, a distinguished professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of California, Davis. Early on, panicked consumers raced to stockpile canned goods, rice, dried beans, and other staples, creating eerie impressions of scarcity in stores. But the food supply chain has remained surprisingly strong, according to Sumner. “It’s much more resilient and solid now than I would have thought 2 months ago.”

During the pandemic, meat processing businesses appeared to be the weakest link throughout the food supply chain. Meat processing plants have been virus hot spots as workers have fallen ill with COVID-19, some of them dying. Starting in early April, affected plants began closing. “Millions of pounds of meat will disappear,” warned John Tyson, chairman of the major meat producer Tyson Foods. “The food supply chain is breaking.”

Tyson also revealed that his company had put new safety measures in place: taking workers’ temperatures, increasing cleaning and sanitizing, and using social distancing. Other meat processing companies made similar changes.

As plants closed from outbreaks, the industry took to publicly calling on the federal government to intervene and keep meat operations running. Whether U.S. consumers truly faced meat shortages from shuttered plants has since been called into question. On June 16, The New York Timesran an article stating that while companies were sounding an alarm, they exported 129,000 tons of pork to China in April.

“The meat companies were saying that the sky was falling and it really wasn’t,” Tony Corbo, a senior lobbyist at Food & Water Watch, a consumer and environmental watchdog group,” told The Times. “It wasn’t that there was not enough supply. It was that the supply was being sent abroad.”