Low-Dose Radiation Therapy May Help COVID Patients

June 18, 2020 -- Low-dose chest radiation, usually given in a single treatment, may reduce inflammation in the lungs of severely ill COVID-19 patients enough to wean them off a ventilator or avoid it altogether. Several clinical trials of the treatment are underway or launching in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The radiation works to offset an immune system overreaction known as a “cytokine storm” that happens in some patients with COVID, says Arnab Chakravarti, MD, a professor and chair of radiation oncology at Ohio State University. In a cytokine storm, the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus.

Chakravarti is leading two clinical trials -- one will test the treatment in patients already on a ventilator, and the other will give the treatment to patients on oxygen to try to prevent the need for a ventilator.

"Radiation at these low doses usually doesn't have a direct antiviral effect," he says. "But it does reduce inflammation. And when the inflammation is reduced, the acute [ill] effects of the byproducts of pneumonia also subside," says Chakravarti, who is also the Klotz Family chair of cancer research at OSU's Comprehensive Cancer Center -- Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital.

Researchers at Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute are also testing the therapy. In their early analysis of five COVID-19 patients treated with radiation therapy, three were taken off supplemental oxygen within 24 hours of the treatment, and a fourth after 96 hours. The patients were 64 to 94 years old. The results are reported in a preprint, which is not yet peer-reviewed.

Researchers in Italy, India, Iran, and Spain are also studying the treatment.

The treatment was used after the 1918 influenza pandemic to treat flu-related viral pneumonia, Chakravarti says, and has also been used for arthritis.

The dose for COVID-19 patients ''would be a little higher than the dose of a typical CT scan, but magnitudes lower than when it is used to treat lung cancer," he says. "At these very low doses, the treatment should be safe for most patients, but it really should be done in a clinical trial."