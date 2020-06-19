Mosquito, Tick Populations Unchecked Amid COVID-19

June 19, 2020 -- As temperatures rise across the country and disease-carrying bugs come out again, COVID-19 seems to be leaving another casualty in its wake: pest control.

The pandemic has thrown a wrench into mosquito and tick management, leaving people more vulnerable to illnesses like Lyme disease, experts say. Health departments are pouring resources into easing the coronavirus and have been forced to limit or suspend pest services, while pest control businesses have seen a dip in customers.

“It’s been dead compared to normal,” says Richard Bialaszewski, owner of Skeeter B Gone, a North Carolina pest control business in the Raleigh area. “As soon as COVID hit, everything went silent.”

During an average week this time of year, he estimates the business would get about 100 calls. These days, it’s averaged about 20.

The focus on COVID-19 response has led to reduced pest control services, along with a more limited ability to test mosquito and tick samples for disease, says Chelsea Gridley-Smith, a director of environmental health at the National Association of County and City Health Officials. Local health departments often expand their staff during mosquito and tick season, but that has been hindered by the pandemic.