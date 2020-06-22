By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have worried that social distancing and stay-at-home orders would lead to a surge in loneliness. But a new U.S. study suggests it has not played out that way.

In a national survey, researchers found that one month into state lockdowns, Americans were no more likely to feel isolated and lonely than they were pre-COVID-19. In fact, people often said they felt more connected to others.

The findings, researchers said, are a measure of how well people have adjusted during the pandemic.

"It's always interesting to be proven wrong," said psychologist James Maddux, referring to expert forecasts that loneliness would increase, possibly dramatically.

Maddux, who was not involved in the study, said its results are important.

"I think this is a testament to human adaptability and resilience," said Maddux, a senior scholar with the Center for the Advancement of Well-Being at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

That's not to say that no one has suffered from isolation during the pandemic, said lead researcher Martina Luchetti, an assistant professor at Florida State University College of Medicine.

But on average, the survey found, respondents reported no increase in loneliness. And that was also true of certain groups expected to be at particular risk -- including people living alone and those with chronic health conditions.

There was some change among older adults, who reported an increase in loneliness at the beginning of the crisis, as social distancing recommendations were issued.

But that rise leveled off after stay-at-home orders came into force.

Why was there no national descent into loneliness?

The survey can't answer that question. But Luchetti said "physical distance" does not have to mean social isolation. And the results are in line with what many people are saying anecdotally -- that they are finding ways to connect, with the help of platforms like FaceTime and Zoom.

In fact, the quality of many daily connections may have improved -- with people asking "how are you?" and actually talking about it.