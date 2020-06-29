COVID-19 Fallout: Tons of Trash

June 29, 2020 -- For Milli Martinez of North Hollywood, CA, recycling has been a way of life. For years, she has taken her own reusable bags to the grocery store. At retail stores, she would also decline their bags and use her own.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Many grocery stores switched back to single-use plastic bags and prohibited customers from bringing their own reusable bags. While annoyed at the waste, Martinez says she understands the motivation to stop the spread. Even so, she says, "I'm concerned people will get out of the habit of recycling."

While the situation has been difficult for Martinez, many of us seem to be doing just fine with -- perhaps wallowing in -- our new, disposable habits. As COVID-19 has brought anxiety, worry, and social distancing, it has also brought piles and piles of trash and waste.

It's not just plastic grocery bags, but also disposable masks and gloves. As more businesses reopen, there's more trash coming. Restaurants are being encouraged to use disposable menus. One company marketing single-use menus online provides an estimate of how many throwaway menus might be needed. For a restaurant serving 60 customers a day 6 days a week, they suggest buying 1,500 menus to distribute and throw away every month.

Then, there are health care workers' disposables to stem the spread of the virus. Their needs for personal protective equipment, or PPE, to care for COVID-19 patients has skyrocketed. In early March, the World Health Organization estimated that 89 million medical masks are needed every month, globally, for the COVID-19 response, along with 76 million exam gloves and 1.6 million goggles.

As of June 10, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal officials have sent out or are currently shipping 94.7 million N95 respirators, 149.2 million surgical masks, 14.3 million face shields, 44.6 million surgical gowns, and over 1 billion gloves to help deal with the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the 23 Northwell Health hospitals in New York used about 250,000 pairs of gloves a day; now, it's 500,000 pairs, says Donna Drummond, senior vice president and chief expense officer.

The global market for disposable face masks, used by health care workers and consumers, was more than $74 billion in the first three months of 2020, according to a market report.