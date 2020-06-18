Hispanic Americans Being Hit Hard By COVID-19

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is being diagnosed in Hispanic communities at a disproportionately high rate, a new study of the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., area shows.

Researchers found that among nearly 38,000 patients tested for SARS-CoV-2 at Johns Hopkins Health System, 16% were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That figure was much higher -- almost 43% -- among Hispanic patients, according to findings published online June 18 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The results come amid growing recognition of the toll that COVID-19 has taken on racial minorities in the United States.

Data from states and cities have been revealing differences in who is contracting the virus and who is dying. But this is among the first published studies to measure the impact, said researcher Diego Martinez, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

The researchers found that while the Baltimore-D.C. area is not home to a large Hispanic population, those residents were testing positive for COVID-19 at a much higher rate.

Of 4,169 Hispanic patients tested, nearly 43% were positive for the virus -- compared to roughly 9% whites and 18% of Black patients.

"The data corroborate what we've been seeing in the wards," said co-researcher Dr. Kathleen Page, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins.

As for the underlying reasons, the study cannot answer that. But doctors' experience on the ground gives "a sense of what's going on," Page said.

Hispanic patients often lack health insurance or have other difficulties accessing care, which means they may not get COVID-19 testing unless they are quite sick. And that would drive up their likelihood of testing positive.

But Page said Hispanics may also be at greater risk because many are essential workers and unable to stay home. Many also live in crowded housing, which makes social distancing difficult and feeds transmission within families.

Dr. Laurie Zephyrin is vice-president of health care delivery system reform for the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund in New York City.