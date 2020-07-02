As Cases Jump, Are We Better Prepared for COVID?

July 2, 2020 -- People are hitting the beaches. Stores and restaurants are reopening. Baseball is back (at least spring training).

Yet just as life seems to be returning to something more normal, there’s also worrisome news.

There are record numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with several states in the South and West driving the resurgence. Texas has closed its bars, California has closed its restaurants in some counties, and some beaches in Florida are closed.

Officials of all political stripes are encouraging people to wear masks, if not mandating it.

Has the country made progress in containing this disease?

"As we see new cases rising -- and we're tracking them very carefully -- there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to that place that we were 2 months ago, that we're in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence said last week at the first briefing in 2 months of the White House task force on the pandemic. “The reality is we're in a much better place."

Richard Besser, MD, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former CDC acting director, says there’s been improvement in some crucial areas.

For example, more hospitals have personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line employees, he says, although many hospitals say they’re still woefully short. More testing is available. Doctors understand more about the virus and treatment.

But, on the whole, “We’re in worse shape than we were 2 to 3 months ago,” Besser says.

Many health experts agree, and some governors have paused or rolled back their state’s efforts to reopen the economy. As more of their residents get sick, states are again trying to keep them at home more, knowing that business restrictions could bring political heat from constituents eager to work and resume other normal activities.

“We are not even beginning to be over this," says Anne Schuchat, MD, the CDC’s principal deputy director, offering a summary of expert opinion.

So where exactly do we stand? Here’s a look at new case numbers, death rates, hospitalizations, and more.