'Broken Heart Syndrome' Has Risen During Pandemic

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors at one Ohio hospital system have discovered yet another possible consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic: More cases of "broken heart syndrome."

The condition -- which doctors call stress cardiomyopathy -- appears similar to a heart attack, with symptoms such as chest pain and breathlessness. But its cause is different: Experts believe it reflects a temporary weakness in the heart muscle owing to a surge in stress hormones.

And at two Cleveland Clinic hospitals, diagnoses of stress cardiomyopathy shot up in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During March and April, the new study found, stress cardiomyopathy was diagnosed in nearly 8% of patients who arrived in the emergency department with chest pain and other possible heart symptoms.

That was four to five times higher than rates seen in pre-pandemic periods, which hovered between 1.5% and 1.8%.

And while COVID-19 can lead to heart complications, none of the patients with stress cardiomyopathy tested positive for the infection, said Dr. Ankur Kalra, a cardiologist who worked on the study.

"That suggests this is not a reflection of the virus, but the stress of the pandemic," he said.

Stress cardiomyopathy is a relatively new diagnosis, and doctors are still trying to understand it fully, Kalra said. But it got its nickname because it may arise after an emotionally difficult event, like a divorce or death of a loved one.

But other stressful situations -- from a traffic accident to surgery -- can also be triggers, Kalra said.

The condition may not arise immediately after the trigger, however, said Dr. David Kass, a professor of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Kass said a person could, for example, develop stress cardiomyopathy after living through an earthquake then dealing with the fear of another one.

The condition is thought to occur when the heart muscle is overwhelmed by a flood of catecholamines -- better known as stress hormones, according to Kass. That temporarily reduces the heart's pumping ability.

The condition is quite distinct from a heart attack, he explained. There are no blockages in the arteries, and while heart muscle cells may be temporarily stunned, they do not die off.