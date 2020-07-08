Delirium Can Strike Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Intense breathing problems may be the most widely reported feature of COVID-19, but new research warns that coronavirus can also take aim at the brain.

Infection can trigger serious nerve damage, stroke, inflammation and even wild bouts of delirium.

In fact, a bizarre array of delusions plagued nearly a quarter of the 43 British COVID patients whose cases are detailed in a new report published July 8 in the journal Brain.

The cases were characterized as ranging from mild to critical, and included patients as young as 16 and as old as 85. All were handled at a London hospital this past April and May.

One patient was a middle-aged woman with no prior history of mental illness, who ended up hallucinating that lions and monkeys had entered her house. A 65-year-old woman -- with a two-year history of burgeoning dementia -- saw imaginary objects flying around her room and random people walking through her home.

Just last week, the New York Times published a report highlighting COVID-triggered cases of delirium among American patients. One patient -- a 31-year old woman -- said she had alternatively believed she was being burned alive one minute and turned into an ice sculpture the next.

Another patient in the Times report -- an elderly man on a ventilator -- said he thought he was being abducted and threatened, while confronting images of a rotating human head spiked with nails. And after just a short bout of sedation and intubation, a middle-aged male patient said he had visions of vampires, dead people, armed goons, and even the devil.

Exactly what is driving such flights of fancy in COVID patients?

In the context of coronavirus, "we do not yet know why delirium occurs," said Michael Zandi. He's a co-senior author of the British study, and an honorary associate professor at University College London Queen Square Institute of Neurology.

But Zandi noted that "delirium may arise from low blood oxygen levels, for instance due to respiratory issues."

A likely link to underlying lung problems was also cited by Dr. Larry Goldstein, chairman of the department of neurology and co-director of the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute at the University of Kentucky.