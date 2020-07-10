Wait Times Increase for COVID-19 Test Results

July 10, 2020 -- Carole Jean Smith, a retired pharmacist in Davie, FL, didn’t think she had been exposed to COVID-19. But she decided to get tested because "I just wanted to know." Her husband, George, goes to a workplace every day, and ''that was a concern," she says. Both were following all the recommended measures -- wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing.

So she got tested June 29, expecting the results in a few days. But it took until July 9 to find out she is negative. She tried to stay upbeat, but it was hard to wait. She told herself: "Maybe since they aren't getting back to me, they are getting to the positives first."

Delays in getting test results are becoming a problem nationwide. As the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests have increased, backups at the labs that read those results have also grown. In addition to causing anxiety in people waiting for their results, the delay can slow down attempts by public health officials to reach others who may have been exposed.

For most people, the turnaround time for a COVID-19 test from Quest Diagnostics has gone from 3 to 5 days the end of June to 4 to 6 days, says Kimberly Gorode, a company spokesperson. It's a 1-day turnaround for priority 1 patients, including hospital patients, people who are getting needed surgery, and health care workers with symptoms. Quest, one of the largest labs in the country, says it has reported results of about 6.6 million diagnostic tests since the pandemic began.

At LabCorp, another large lab, the time to report results has also grown, says spokesperson Kelly Smith Aceituno. Until recently, the company was able to provide results to patients on average between 1 and 2 days, she says. But due to an increase in demand and the availability of supplies and equipment, the average may now be 4 to 6 days. That turnaround time is faster for patients in the hospital.

On its website, Healthvana says to expect results in 3-5 days, but it could be longer.

Even Atlanta's Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, had to wait. She tweeted that it took 8 days to get back her results and learn she and two other family members are positive.