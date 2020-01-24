COVID-19 May Spike Blood Sugar, Raising Death Risk

MONDAY, July 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Bodies stressed by severe COVID-19 could produce abnormally high blood sugar levels, even in people without diagnosed diabetes. And that appears tied to a doubling of the odds of dying from COVID-19, Chinese researchers report.

High blood sugar (glucose) levels, measured at the time of admission to the hospital, were also linked to more severe disease and complications, according to researchers led by Dr. Yang Jin, of the Union Hospital and Tongji Medical College, in Wuhan, China. Wuhan was the originating epicenter of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

As the researchers explained, diabetes has long been known to greatly raise the odds for severe and even fatal COVID-19 in people infected with the new coronavirus.

But what about the effect of high blood sugar levels, even in people who don't have a diabetes diagnosis?

To find out, Jin's group looked over the medical records of more than 600 consecutive patients treated at two Wuhan hospitals for nearly a month in January and February. Patients averaged 59 years of age.

The researchers looked especially at each patient's blood sugar readings, the severity of their COVID-19-linked pneumonia, and patient outcomes in terms of illness severity and death. None of the patients had been diagnosed with diabetes.

A total of 114 patients died in the hospital from their illness, Jin's team said. Men were 75% more likely to die than women.

A high level of fasting blood glucose was found to be highly predictive of death, the researchers reported July 10 in the journal Diabetologia.

That held true "regardless of whether the patient has [COVID-19-linked] pneumonia that is more or less severe," the team said -- suggesting that the effect of high blood sugar on the death risk is independent of just how severe the patient's respiratory illness might be.

Of the total patient group, about one-third (29%) fell into a category of very high fasting blood glucose -- so high that, if consistent over time, these patients would be diagnosed with having type 2 diabetes. Another 17% had levels that were similar to people in "pre-diabetes."