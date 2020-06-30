Tough Decisions as COVID Delays Cancer Surgeries

TUESDAY, July 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Many cancer patients have faced delays to their health care during the coronavirus pandemic, but with what consequences?

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston analyzed 15 years of data to determine how long surgery for certain types of cancer can be delayed without harming patients' chances of survival. The study began in early spring, as the pandemic led many hospitals to cancel or postpone non-emergency procedures, including surgery for cancer.

"We were worried that the surgeons and patients were being forced to make treatment decisions without a clear understanding of the risks," said Dr. Scott Fligor, a general surgery resident who led the review.

From more than 2,000 papers published in the last 15 years, his team found 58 that investigated the time between diagnosis and surgery in patients with cancers of the colon, pancreas and stomach.

These studies underscored the importance of prompt treatment for colon cancer. Specifically, a 30- to 40-day delay in surgery was associated with worse survival odds. The same was true after delaying radiation or chemotherapy for seven to eight weeks.

But the researchers found little evidence that postponing surgery for cancers of the pancreas and stomach worsened outcomes, in part because few studies were available.

The results were published online recently in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery.

Fligor said the findings should be interpreted with caution.

"The studies we reviewed were not designed to answer the question 'How soon should you operate on cancer during a pandemic?' -- because this is something that we have not experienced in our lifetime," he explained.

Cancer is a progressive disease, and treatment delays can give it time to grow and spread. While some delays may prove deadly, others may cause no significant growth in cancer.

The outcome hinges on the length of delay, the type and stage of cancer, as well as particular biological and genetic factors, the study authors suggested.

"There really is an individualized vision for what's best per patient in a specific case-by-case basis," Fligor said.