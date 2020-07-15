Pandemic Causing Kids to Regress, Experts Say

July 15, 2020 -- A 4-year-old who was potty-trained starts having accidents multiple times a day, and a 5-year-old suddenly starts baby-talking and sucking their thumb; habits they gave up years ago.

An 8-year-old that used to sit, read, and do Legos throughout the day now seems hyperactive and unable to sit still. The speech gains made in a 15-year-old with autism seem to have wasted away, and a 16-year-old who used to be fairly easygoing now has eruptions and angry outbursts over seemingly tiny things.

What do these things all have in common?

They all are signs of regression -- the term to describe when children step back, or regress, in a skill they've developed or behavior they've mastered. Regression is a normal part of childhood development, but in the age of COVID-19, experts say it’s happening in a vast and more widespread way than normal.

“What I'm seeing and what I'm hearing about is regression in everything from potty training and baby talk, to refusals to do schoolwork and other responsibilities, an upsurge in tantrums, aggressive and out-of-control behavior, and an upsurge in anxiety and difficulty around eating, sleeping, and managing one's impulses,” says Nancy Close, PhD, an assistant professor at the Child Study Center at the Yale School of Medicine, who has written about regression as it relates to the pandemic.

“The level of stress has gone up to an enormously high level in this pandemic, and many children are struggling,” says Close, who is also clinical director of the Parent and Family Development Program. “So all of a sudden, you might see difficulties with sleeping because the idea of moving away from a secure caregiver can at times feel really overwhelming to a little one.

“They might be waking up more at night, or they might be whinier or clingy.”

Regression takes a variety of forms, depending on the child, their age, and their circumstances. Here’s a closer look at some of the ways it happens and what parents and caregivers can do about it.