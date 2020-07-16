In Sickness and in Health: COVID-Era Weddings

July 16, 2020 -- When Shirlynn Brownell and Cedric Fortson began planning their wedding, they could have never imagined that hand sanitizer would make the favor list, or that guests would be wearing face masks adorned with their wedding hashtag: #FromThisDayFortson.

But that was 10 months ago, long before COVID-19 made even mundane tasks difficult and festive events nearly impossible.

While the wedding industry has taken a big hit, Brownell and Fortson are among a growing number of couples opting to tie the knot among their family and friends as states loosen restrictions, despite pandemic concerns. They will be getting married Aug. 29 at the Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus, GA, with about 150 people there to commemorate their union.

“I think for me the question was, postpone until when? We don’t know what the future holds,” Brownell says. “Lord knows what 2021 is going to bring. We certainly didn't see this coming for 2020.”

The couple has cut down on the number of people at each table to allow for social distancing and will keep families and households together, they say. Though guidelines vary by state, Georgia has banned gatherings of more than 50 people unless there are 6 feet between each person.

For most event planners, wedding season has been put on an indefinite pause. Many couples have gotten married in private or over Zoom, with a promise to loved ones that a party will be held once the coronavirus chaos blows over.

No one wants the fear of illness casting a shadow over such an important day, says Jeri Fitzgerald, a wedding planner in Tucson, AZ.

She says couples holding larger weddings in the near future should be prepared to pay for empty plates.

“There might be 100 people who show up instead of 200 people, and you’re paying for another 100 people who aren’t there,” Fitzgerald says. “The bottom line to me is people are dying. Until we keep people from dying, I try to be careful with what I do. I would turn down a wedding for more than 10 people.”