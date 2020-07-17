Help Wanted: Volunteers for COVID Vaccine Trials

July 17, 2020 -- Stella Sexton is one of those good citizens who helps out whenever she can. "I'm a blood donor, O-negative," says the 41-year-old property manager and mother of two in Lancaster County, PA. After her second baby, she donated extra breast milk to milk banks. When her kids' school is in session, she helps out there, too.

So her decision to join a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine was predictable. "I just thought, 'I have to help,''' she says. She was in an early vaccine trial, called a phase I trial, to test its safety.

Now, vaccine developers need thousands more like her to take part in studies that will further test how well the vaccines work and how safe they are in much larger groups.

To find them, the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has launched a new clinical trials network. Called the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network (CoVPN), it merges four clinical trial networks across the country.

"We are looking to recruit millions of people into this registry by September," says Jim Kublin, MD, executive director of the operations program of CoVPN, coordinated by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Attracting millions to sign up at the CoVPN website will help ensure that researchers get the numbers they need, as some won't qualify. Researchers expect to roll out five vaccine trials before the end of the year, Kublin says. They need about 30,000 people for each.

As of July 17, more than 3.59 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the U.S., and more than 138,500 people have died.