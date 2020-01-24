No Sail Order for Cruises Extended to Sept. 30

July 17, 2020 -- No Sail Order for cruise ships has been extended through Sept. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the order, cruise ships that can carry at least 250 passengers are not allowed to operate with passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

From March 1 through July 10, there were 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, in addition to 34 deaths, in 99 outbreaks on 123 cruise ships, according to the CDC.

As of July 3, nine of 49 ships under the No Sail Order have ongoing or resolving coronavirus outbreaks. As of July 10, there are 67 ships with 14,702 crew onboard, according to U.S. Coast Guard data.