Fauci: Young People Are ‘Propagating’ the Pandemic

July 18, 2020 – The nation’s top infectious disease expert said public health officials have to do a better job of reaching the nation’s young people, who have been driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in the South and West.

Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said he is “cautiously optimistic” about having a COVID vaccine by year’s end and that optimism isn’t “hype.”

The remarks came during a wide-ranging interview on “Coronavirus in Context,” a video series hosted by John Whyte, MD, WebMD’s chief medical officer.

During the interview, Fauci said he didn’t blame young people for the rise in cases, many of which have been linked to bars and parties.

Since younger people usually have mild or no symptoms — they may not think they’re vulnerable. Fauci said this type of thinking is “understandable and innocent” but “not correct.”

"By allowing yourself to get infected or not caring if you do get infected, you are propagating a pandemic,” Fauci said.

"It doesn’t end with you,” he said. “The chances are you’re going to infect someone else, who will then infect someone else, and then someone who’s vulnerable … will get infected.”

That’s why he’s made an effort to appear on various livestreams in recent weeks to spread the message. He also appeared on Julia Roberts’ Instagram and Lil Wayne’s podcast.

“We’re not operating in a vacuum, and we have to keep getting the message across,” he said. “Blaming won’t help.”