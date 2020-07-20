Is it Safe to Go to the Gym?

July 20, 2020 -- Struggling with the quarantine 15 weight gain and ready to run to the gym? Or do you worry that an indoor workout in a hot, sweaty fitness center makes you more likely to catch COVID?

Science so far tells us that the novel coronavirus doesn’t spread through sweat. And, a widely cited Norwegian study, well-conducted but published before peer review, found no increase in COVID infections among gymgoers who regularly washed their hands and followed social distancing measures.

So, does that mean it’s safe to go to the gym? Not exactly.

The Norway study took place in a community with only a few coronavirus cases. It’s possible that gyms located in areas with higher rates of COVID could be riskier.

“There will be challenges with places like weight rooms and group fitness studios and other places where physical proximity is broken,” says Grant Baldwin, PhD, co-leader, CDC’s Community Interventions and At Risk Task Force, COVID-19 Response.

For example, South Korea in April linked a coronavirus outbreak to fitness dance classes at 12 different gyms. In a research letter in the August 2020 issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, scientists that researched the outbreak said that intense physical exercise in crowded sports facilities could increase the risk of infection,

Such concerns about COVID are shifting attitudes about gym participation. About one in four Americans who worked out at least twice a week say they’ll never go to a gym again, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LifeAid Beverage Company.

In the United States, gyms in North Carolina and certain counties of Pennsylvania remain closed. Arizona has paused gym reopenings until late July, and California’s governor just rolled back gym reopenings due to new spikes in COVID cases. Yet, most states have allowed the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities with a variety of safety measures and limits on how many people can be inside.