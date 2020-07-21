Crisis Fatigue: Are We Emotionally Overwhelmed?

Moving Forward

Galligher and Koenen, who have counseling backgrounds, offered advice on how to combat the challenges of crisis fatigue.

Spend your energy intentionally

Instead of feeling daunted by so many crises in the world, choose one or two priorities where you want to have an impact, Galligher says. You can use your personal efforts, voice, or money to contribute to a meaningful goal.

For example, some of her colleagues were deeply troubled by the wildfires in Australia during the past year. “They weren’t in a position to head to Australia with fire hoses,” she says. “But they were absolutely in a position to send some extra capital toward wildlife rescue and to support the folks who were on the front lines trying to fight these fires.”

Pursue things that give you joy and hope

No one needs to be reminded that the world is awash in problems. In the midst of the turmoil, “You have to actively decide to find joy,” Koenen says. “Make that an active practice.”

She takes time from her busy schedule to walk outside, pull up a favorite song, or hang out with her son and dog.

Such moments make life worthwhile, Galligher says. Notice the things, big or small, that bring lightness and humor to your day.

Take breaks, take care

Pay attention to when you’re feeling tired and overwhelmed, Galligher says. Allow yourself to take a break from the stress and engage in a healthy, soothing distraction. You’re not being selfish, she says. Taking care of yourself is an act of maintenance and self-preservation.

Koenen agrees. While giving and altruism are valuable in times of trouble, they can come at a cost if we’re not careful. “The needs are so great that it’s easy for the average person, in the interest of being helpful, to burn themselves out.”

Pick your battles wisely

The mask vs. no mask battle rages on, producing some uncomfortable and occasionally violent confrontations. Black Lives Matter protesters have gotten into arguments with those who proclaim that all lives matter.