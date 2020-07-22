What We Know About COVID-19 and Kids

“This is a terrible, terrible illness,” says Lawrence Kleinman, MD, a professor and vice chair of the pediatrics department at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “It began with a myth, and that myth has had persistent and troubling longevity. It’s in our consciousness that kids don’t get as sick, or it doesn’t matter as much.”

July 22, 2020 -- Since the beginning of the pandemic , parents have been reassured that if their children do get COVID-19, they’re unlikely to get really sick. And much of the data continues to support that idea. But as the pandemic spreads widely in many states and the beginning of the school year approaches, it’s only natural to wonder if your child is really at risk – and if they are, does that put your whole family at risk, too?

What the Numbers Show

According to the CDC, only 6.6% of all confirmed cases in the U.S. have been in children under 18 years old. Regionally, though, the numbers look different. According to an analysis by Bloomberg News, in places where the virus is surging, children account for 10% or more of cases.

Figures from Florida’s Department of Health show that as of July 9, 31% of all children tested in the state were positive for the coronavirus. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the virus is on the rise among kids.

“A high positivity rate means you’re not testing enough,” says Beth Pathak, PhD, an epidemiologist and co-founder of The COVKID Project, which seeks to track all pediatric cases in the U.S. “The World Health Organization recommends that testing and community control of the virus be expanded until the test positivity rate is less than 5%.” When nearly one-third of kids’ tests come back positive, it indicates that tests are only given to children who are showing symptoms, Pathak explains. Since we know many kids have mild or no symptoms at all, there must be considerably more, untested cases in the community.

The COVKID Project’s nationwide total shows nearly 300,000 confirmed cases are aged 0-19. But by basing their models on detailed data from China, they estimated that more than 1.9 million children have already caught the virus. That’s only 2.6% of all the kids in this country.