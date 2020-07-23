Another COVID Mystery: Why Some Fall Ill Twice

July, 23, 2020 -- Anitra Hines thought she had beaten COVID-19. After several weeks of coughing and sleeping on her stomach to ease her breathing, she says her symptoms and overwhelming fatigue began to fade. In late April, a test for the virus came back negative.

“I definitely felt better. I was like, ‘Yeah! I survived COVID,’” she says with a sad laugh.

Hines, 33, a nurse, worked in a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Lithia Springs, GA, just outside Atlanta. Staff watched a slew of their residents succumb to the infection.

Early in the pandemic, before much was known about the new coronavirus, Hines says she and her fellow nurses were discouraged from wearing masks so they wouldn’t scare their patients.

She says deaths among residents in her facility are generally rare. When COVID came, that changed.

“We had like three or four residents die in a row, and I was like, ‘OK, what's going on?’” she says.

In early April, the facility tested its staff for the virus. Hines was one of 18 workers who were positive.

She got symptoms soon after. Hines, who has asthma, told her mother that at night, it felt like an elephant was sitting on her chest. Still, she managed to take care of herself at home with Tylenol, her prescription inhaler, and regular telemedicine visits with her doctor.

About a month later, she tested negative and felt well enough to return to work. She even felt safer.

“When she went back, the thinking was 'Oh, she's had COVID, so she wouldn't get it again,’ so they put her back working with COVID patients,” says her mother, Ramonda Hines. By then, more residents at the nursing home had been infected. She was working with COVID patients full-time.

Ten days after returning to work, the fatigue came back. She would come home from work and fall into bed. She wanted to sleep all the time. Her mother got worried.

“I was very scared because she seemed so much sicker the second time, and it came on so quick,” says Ramonda Hines. On May 22, Anitra sounded so bad that her mother forced her to use the video feature on her phone so she could see her. She could see Anitra’s chest was rising and falling rapidly while she was talking. Ramonda told her daughter it was time to go to the hospital.