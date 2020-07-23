Hair Loss an Unexpected COVID Misery for Many

July 22, 2020 -- Since getting COVID-19 in March, Juli Fisher, a travel nurse who was caring for COVID patients in an assisted living facility, has dealt with a long list of crippling symptoms herself. Most were ones she expected because they were in line with well-known symptoms. But one was more surprising to her when it emerged several weeks into her illness -- hair loss.

“I started noticing gobs of hair coming out when I took a shower. At first I thought it was that I was using a cheaper shampoo, but it soon became obvious, as more and more came out, that this was something else,” she says.

Once she joined a Facebook group for other “Long Haulers” -- people whose symptoms aren’t going away after a few weeks -- she realized she wasn’t alone. “When I saw others had it, I realized, oh, this is COVID-related, too.”

Rachel Baum of Saratoga Springs, NY, has had COVID symptoms for more than 100 days. Her hair is falling out, too.

“I’ve lost so much hair that I thought my thyroid was out of whack. I went to see my endocrinologist, and she said my numbers were fine. So it has to be COVID or my advanced age of 64, or a combination,” she says. “I have three different wigs in my Amazon shopping cart right now, just in case I need them.”

The link between hair loss and COVID is just starting to be reported and recognized in research. Sara Hogan, MD, a health sciences clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says this timeline makes sense because hair loss often happens to patients 3 to 5 months after a stressful illness or experience.