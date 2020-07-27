Doctors Worry About COVID's Effects on Hispanics

July 27, 2020 -- There may be worrisome health trends coming for some U.S. Hispanic adults who get COVID-19.

While race and ethnicity data about the coronavirus isn’t complete, the reported numbers so far suggest Hispanic American adults of any race are disproportionately represented in certain coronavirus measures:

Hispanic Americans, who make up 18.3% of the country’s population, represent 32.7 % of new coronavirus cases nationwide, according to data from the CDC.

Among Americans 18-49, Hispanic people are more likely than non-Hispanic white and Black people to have the virus and be hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Hispanic adults 18-49 are also more likely than their peers to die from the disease, which has killed about 146,000 people in the United States and over 640,000 worldwide.

Considering that Hispanic adults under 54 represent more than half of the country’s largest ethnic group, many people in that age group who survive COVID-19 may be facing a tough recovery and long-term poor health. Already, the potential health implications for young adult survivors of COVID-19 are worrying doctors such as Olveen Carrasquillo, MD, the chief of general internal medicine at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.

“No one knows what the long-term consequences are,” says Carrasquillo, who has treated COVID-19 patients at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. “But when you look at these people’s X-rays, I mean, they’re horrible-looking X-rays. Some of us are really scared that, you know, sort of younger, middle-aged people, they’re going to be predisposed to further lung disease later on.”