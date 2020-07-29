Misinformation, Disagreement Hinder COVID Messaging

July 29, 2020 -- A viral video touting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 is the only the latest in a series of rumors, conspiracy theories, and false information about the coronavirus that have spread like wildfire on social media.

President Donald Trump has long touted the antimalarial drug and even took it for 2 weeks himself. But several influential studies showed it didn’t work against the coronavirus, and even could be dangerous. And the FDA warned against using it as a possible treatment for the disease in June.

But the video, published by conservative website Breitbart, called the drug a cure and said people didn’t need to wear masks. Twitter restricted Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he posted the video. President Trump retweeted the video but did not post it to his account. Although Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube took it down, it had already been viewed 16 million times.

"These types of videos are very dangerous to public health and this epidemic," says John Whyte, MD, chief medical officer of WebMD.

The video’s release, promotion by national leaders, and its millions of views reflect the challenges of weeding out misinformation about a new and complex virus when people can freely express and share their opinions.

“People tend to find information on the internet that conforms with their previous beliefs and reinforces them,” says Michael Mackert, PhD, director of the Center for Health Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

And it’s one of the reasons why coronavirus messages are so confusing. It’s also contributing to a lack of trust in public health messaging around the virus.

Even the country’s top public health leader, Anthony Fauci, MD, said recently that messages about mask wearing were confusing in the early days of the pandemic and could have undermined the public trust.

“It is common for evolving messaging about pandemics to seem contradictory and confusing to the public,” says Gary L. Kreps, PhD, director of the Center for Health and Risk Communication at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. “So it is important to explain that we are continually learning more about the health risks and how to best respond to these risks. Let the public know we are striving to provide them with the latest state-of-the-art information to promote the best health outcomes.”